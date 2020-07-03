All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3531 Hacienda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3531 Hacienda Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:03 PM

3531 Hacienda Drive

3531 Hacienda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3531 Hacienda Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Completely REMODELED 1 Story Home! Must See! Open floorplan, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen offers NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, plenty of storage area, open and bright.All Bathrooms are beautifully designed with NEW stylish ceramic tile, white cabinets, quartz countertops, tub, toilet, fixtures, mirrors and decorative lighting.Large Living Room opens up to the Dining Room and Kitchen.New Laminate Flooring. Master Bedroom is nice size with beautifully remodeled master bathroom,Lots of storage.Bright and spacious. Open patio, large backyard. Roof March 2019. Pets case by case.Nice size 2 cars garage with epoxy painted flooring.READY TO MOVE IN!Close to Bishop Art District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Hacienda Drive have any available units?
3531 Hacienda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Hacienda Drive have?
Some of 3531 Hacienda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Hacienda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Hacienda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Hacienda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Hacienda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Hacienda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Hacienda Drive offers parking.
Does 3531 Hacienda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Hacienda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Hacienda Drive have a pool?
No, 3531 Hacienda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Hacienda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3531 Hacienda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Hacienda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Hacienda Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University