3531 Hacienda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Completely REMODELED 1 Story Home! Must See! Open floorplan, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen offers NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, plenty of storage area, open and bright.All Bathrooms are beautifully designed with NEW stylish ceramic tile, white cabinets, quartz countertops, tub, toilet, fixtures, mirrors and decorative lighting.Large Living Room opens up to the Dining Room and Kitchen.New Laminate Flooring. Master Bedroom is nice size with beautifully remodeled master bathroom,Lots of storage.Bright and spacious. Open patio, large backyard. Roof March 2019. Pets case by case.Nice size 2 cars garage with epoxy painted flooring.READY TO MOVE IN!Close to Bishop Art District