Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:30 AM

3507 Cripple Creek Drive

3507 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Cripple Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificently remodeled HOME located on a huge corner lot near the desirable Bishop Arts District Area. Designed by a Chef, the kitchen boasts a huge gorgeous island, new custom shaker cabinets, granite counters & spacious open concept perfect for entertaining. It also features updated plumbing, updated central heating & air, updated electrical, GE SS appliances, low E windows, beautifully updated bathrooms, trendy light fixtures, flooring, interior doors, plus 8ft privacy fence surrounding over sized yard. The residence is just minutes away from the Trinity Grove, Downtown & Uptown Districts shopping, schools & perfect for commuting. BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER SEE PRIVATE REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
3507 Cripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 3507 Cripple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Cripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Cripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Cripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Cripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Cripple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

