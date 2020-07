Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom with one bath is super cute and wont last long. Beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. All new paint throughout. New Appliances. New roof. New HVAC, New Windows, New electrical system. Large double carport. Large back yard that can accommodate additional parking for vehicles, trailers, or equipment. Please use New Home Connections Documents to apply.