All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3430 Loganwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3430 Loganwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3430 Loganwood Dr

3430 Loganwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3430 Loganwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Vintage 1950's home in Dallas is ready for move in. Features include original tile work, chandler in dining room, and hardwood floors. Located in lovely tree shaded neighborhood with easy access to major highways. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

$250 Visa Gift with signed lease!
*Housing accepted*

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3430-loganwood-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3430-loganwood-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have any available units?
3430 Loganwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3430 Loganwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Loganwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Loganwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Loganwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Loganwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Loganwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University