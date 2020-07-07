All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3419 Jubilee Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3419 Jubilee Trail
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:57 AM

3419 Jubilee Trail

3419 Jubilee Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3419 Jubilee Trail, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home is a Must See!! Home is fully renovated & Move in Ready! Home features an Open Concept Living, Kitchen, & Dining area with beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. This Floor Plan provides a lot of Natural lighting & perfect space for entertaining. Kitchen includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, & New Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom includes a HUGE walk in closet & large restroom with walk in shower, separate tub, and double sink. Location is nearby private schools, entertainment, & dining. Love field & DFW airport are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Jubilee Trail have any available units?
3419 Jubilee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Jubilee Trail have?
Some of 3419 Jubilee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Jubilee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Jubilee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Jubilee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Jubilee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3419 Jubilee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Jubilee Trail offers parking.
Does 3419 Jubilee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Jubilee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Jubilee Trail have a pool?
No, 3419 Jubilee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Jubilee Trail have accessible units?
No, 3419 Jubilee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Jubilee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Jubilee Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University