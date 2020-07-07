3419 Jubilee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home is a Must See!! Home is fully renovated & Move in Ready! Home features an Open Concept Living, Kitchen, & Dining area with beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. This Floor Plan provides a lot of Natural lighting & perfect space for entertaining. Kitchen includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, & New Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom includes a HUGE walk in closet & large restroom with walk in shower, separate tub, and double sink. Location is nearby private schools, entertainment, & dining. Love field & DFW airport are only minutes away.