3407 Bryan Street

Location, Location, Location!!! Stunning Single Family Townhouse with a Rooftop patio, facing Exall Park, close to Baylor Medical, Arts District and Downtown. Entertain from your rooftop deck with downtown, Uptown, and park views! Roof top has high end Trex decking and a BBQ grill. Perfect floor plan with tons of natural light and an open concept kitchen, living, dining area. Luxurious finishes throughout the property include stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, marble, spa-like master bathroom, hand scrapped walls, a large master bedroom with park views, sky lights, wet bar, and a built-in wine cooler. Can be leased unfurnished ($2800 per month) or furnished ($3300 per month).