Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:11 AM

3400 Welborn Street

Location

3400 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Elegant condo in posh Turtle Creek. Steps from Oaklawn Park and Katy Trail. Walkable neighborhood near Uptown, Downtown, West village, Medical District and Park Cities. Easy access to Tollway and I- 75. Impeccable condo with 24 -HR security, concierge, gated underground parking, lush pools area, fitness ctr and club room. Assigned parking space is steps from elevator. 2018-2019 updates include roof and low-E windows. Split bedrooms have big baths and closets. Granit, Stainless and contemporary tile welcome the cooks in the kitchen. French doors showcase delightful leafy -green views of tree-lined Welborn St. Chandeliers, lovely draperies and custom shades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Welborn Street have any available units?
3400 Welborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Welborn Street have?
Some of 3400 Welborn Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Welborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Welborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Welborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Welborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3400 Welborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Welborn Street offers parking.
Does 3400 Welborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Welborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Welborn Street have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Welborn Street has a pool.
Does 3400 Welborn Street have accessible units?
No, 3400 Welborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Welborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Welborn Street has units with dishwashers.

