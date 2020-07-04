3400 Welborn Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool

Elegant condo in posh Turtle Creek. Steps from Oaklawn Park and Katy Trail. Walkable neighborhood near Uptown, Downtown, West village, Medical District and Park Cities. Easy access to Tollway and I- 75. Impeccable condo with 24 -HR security, concierge, gated underground parking, lush pools area, fitness ctr and club room. Assigned parking space is steps from elevator. 2018-2019 updates include roof and low-E windows. Split bedrooms have big baths and closets. Granit, Stainless and contemporary tile welcome the cooks in the kitchen. French doors showcase delightful leafy -green views of tree-lined Welborn St. Chandeliers, lovely draperies and custom shades.