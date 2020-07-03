All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020

3362 Forest Lane

3362 Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3362 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
media room
The Bentley Independent Retirement Living is an urban Senior Living Community in Dallas, close proximity to healthcare providers at Dallas Medical Ctr, Farmers Market, Shopping, Cinemark 17, and Imax Theater. The community provides spacious commons areas to explore your hobbies, a Library and Theater with cozy couches, Chapel, a lovely atrium, and listen to the piano at the Parlor. Meals are included in your affordable rent. Square Footage Range 538 to 719. See B-1-11 floor plans. Rent starts at $2199.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Forest Lane have any available units?
3362 Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3362 Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3362 Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3362 Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3362 Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3362 Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3362 Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

