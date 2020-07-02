3310 Jubilee Trail

Amenities

Check out this MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Midway Hollow! This home has an expansive fenced back yard with plenty of parking as well. Enjoy the open layout and vaulted ceilings letting in great amounts of natural light! The home has been updated including wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and clean carpets throughout. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis (pet deposit applies). $50 per person application fee is all it takes to apply online!