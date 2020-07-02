All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:58 PM

3310 Jubilee Trail

3310 Jubilee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Jubilee Trail, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Midway Hollow! This home has an expansive fenced back yard with plenty of parking as well. Enjoy the open layout and vaulted ceilings letting in great amounts of natural light! The home has been updated including wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and clean carpets throughout. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis (pet deposit applies). $50 per person application fee is all it takes to apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Jubilee Trail have any available units?
3310 Jubilee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Jubilee Trail have?
Some of 3310 Jubilee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Jubilee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Jubilee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Jubilee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Jubilee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Jubilee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Jubilee Trail offers parking.
Does 3310 Jubilee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Jubilee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Jubilee Trail have a pool?
No, 3310 Jubilee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Jubilee Trail have accessible units?
No, 3310 Jubilee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Jubilee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Jubilee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

