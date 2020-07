Amenities

in unit laundry wine room granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

End unit @ Lake Cliff Tower with post card views of Downtown Dallas and Lake Cliff Park views from condo.Loft style high rise with exposed duct work has concrete floors,ample windows throughout,granite counters,SS appliances,eat in kitchen and large master suite with walk in closet.Washer and dryer included.Secured building with pool,game room,media room and wine room.Minutes to Bishop Arts and Trinity Groves.