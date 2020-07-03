All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

3222 Latham Drive

3222 Latham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Latham Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Well maintained brick home in North Dallas. Spacious back yard with plenty of grass, patio and shade trees. Quiet road tucked away yet close to everything. Not far from 635, 35 or the Dallas Tollway. 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Latham Drive have any available units?
3222 Latham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Latham Drive have?
Some of 3222 Latham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Latham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Latham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Latham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Latham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3222 Latham Drive offer parking?
No, 3222 Latham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Latham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Latham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Latham Drive have a pool?
No, 3222 Latham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Latham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3222 Latham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Latham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Latham Drive has units with dishwashers.

