3222 Latham Drive

Well maintained brick home in North Dallas. Spacious back yard with plenty of grass, patio and shade trees. Quiet road tucked away yet close to everything. Not far from 635, 35 or the Dallas Tollway. 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
