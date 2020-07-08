All apartments in Dallas
3216 San Lucas Avenue

3216 San Lucas Avenue
Location

3216 San Lucas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute all remodeled home with super nice open floor plan with split bedrooms arrangement. Island kitchen with brand new stainless steal appliances. Granite counter tops, new sink and water fixture. New french doors lead to new patio wood deck. Both full bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new ceramic tile floors, wall surrounding tubs, new sinks, new water fixtures and light fixtures. Also new windows. Foundation has been leveled as well. New carpet in bedrooms, laminate floors in living room, kitchen and dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have any available units?
3216 San Lucas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have?
Some of 3216 San Lucas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 San Lucas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3216 San Lucas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 San Lucas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3216 San Lucas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3216 San Lucas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 San Lucas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3216 San Lucas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3216 San Lucas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 San Lucas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 San Lucas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

