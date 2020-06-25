3214 Inwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

First class! Just compelted renovavtion by cusotm home builder as your landlord. You can be the first to enjoy the complee renovation.Hardwood floors, complete Kitchen with Granite and stanless appliances...designer backsplash. Bathroom updates include sink. lighting, floor, and fixtures...Painted inside and out with the additon of insulaiton and cement siding for energy effecincy.Parking in the rear via alley entrance. This is located extremely close and convneient to UTSW Medical Center, Downtown, the latest Dart Rail station at Denton Drive and Inwood, Kroger, plenty of restarants on Lemmon Ave....This is an awesome property with amazing updates and location!