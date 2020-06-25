All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

3214 Inwood Road

3214 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
First class! Just compelted renovavtion by cusotm home builder as your landlord. You can be the first to enjoy the complee renovation.Hardwood floors, complete Kitchen with Granite and stanless appliances...designer backsplash. Bathroom updates include sink. lighting, floor, and fixtures...Painted inside and out with the additon of insulaiton and cement siding for energy effecincy.Parking in the rear via alley entrance. This is located extremely close and convneient to UTSW Medical Center, Downtown, the latest Dart Rail station at Denton Drive and Inwood, Kroger, plenty of restarants on Lemmon Ave....This is an awesome property with amazing updates and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Inwood Road have any available units?
3214 Inwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Inwood Road have?
Some of 3214 Inwood Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Inwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Inwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Inwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Inwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3214 Inwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Inwood Road offers parking.
Does 3214 Inwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Inwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Inwood Road have a pool?
No, 3214 Inwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Inwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3214 Inwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Inwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Inwood Road has units with dishwashers.

