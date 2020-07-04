3211 Gus Thomasson Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home w Lush Landscaping! - Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home w Lush Landscaping! This home features plush carpeting, open kitchen and tons of storage. The main living area has bright windows for natural light, ceiling fan and plush carpeting. Open kitchen has tons of cabinet space, dark wood flooring and black appliances. All bedrooms have carpet and large windows. Huge backyard w wooden fence and lots of space for entertaining. New windows to be installed soon. 1 car garage. Dallas ISD.



(RLNE3666734)