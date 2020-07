Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking dog park

Beautiful corner loft style unit right in the Deep Ellum arts district across from the Case Building. Dog park across the street, covered parking included. 850 square foot studio style loft apt. Layout allows for separated bedroom and living space. BRAND NEW washer and dryer in unit and INCLUDED. $1,340 / month + utilities. Available Dec 26th. Text / email me to see the unit! Serious inquiries only please.