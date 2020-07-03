All apartments in Dallas
3201 McKinney Avenue

3201 Mckinney Avenue
Location

3201 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Dallas Skyline View! Virtual Tour this UPTOWN DALLAS HIGH-RISE for lease, Luxury Uptown Living located on McKinney Ave! Starting in the $2500's, Rates change daily depending on 1 and 2 bedroom units. Variety of floor plans available for move in ready or prelease. Amenities include exclusive sky lounge on the 20th floor, 24hr Exclusive Resident Concierge Services, Unobstructed views of the Dallas Skyline & Uptown Dallas, and countless more. Restaurants and shops located just downstairs, building has street-level access to Blue Sushi Sake Grill and many more trendy hot spots to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3201 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3201 McKinney Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 McKinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3201 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3201 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3201 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 McKinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3201 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3201 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 McKinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

