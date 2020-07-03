3201 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

Dallas Skyline View! Virtual Tour this UPTOWN DALLAS HIGH-RISE for lease, Luxury Uptown Living located on McKinney Ave! Starting in the $2500's, Rates change daily depending on 1 and 2 bedroom units. Variety of floor plans available for move in ready or prelease. Amenities include exclusive sky lounge on the 20th floor, 24hr Exclusive Resident Concierge Services, Unobstructed views of the Dallas Skyline & Uptown Dallas, and countless more. Restaurants and shops located just downstairs, building has street-level access to Blue Sushi Sake Grill and many more trendy hot spots to enjoy!