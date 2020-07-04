All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

318 Forsythe Dr

318 Forsythe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Forsythe Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, washer and dryer connections, outdoor storage, a two-car garage and driveway parking. [LP-B] The home is located near a ton of shopping and dining including Dollar General, McDonald's, Metro by T-Mobile, Hunt's Food Store, Crab & Claw Seafood, and much more. Also a two-minute walk to WA Blair Elementary School! The bus stop is one house away. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Forsythe Dr have any available units?
318 Forsythe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Forsythe Dr have?
Some of 318 Forsythe Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Forsythe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
318 Forsythe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Forsythe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Forsythe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 318 Forsythe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 318 Forsythe Dr offers parking.
Does 318 Forsythe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Forsythe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Forsythe Dr have a pool?
No, 318 Forsythe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 318 Forsythe Dr have accessible units?
No, 318 Forsythe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Forsythe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Forsythe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

