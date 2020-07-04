318 Forsythe Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, washer and dryer connections, outdoor storage, a two-car garage and driveway parking. [LP-B] The home is located near a ton of shopping and dining including Dollar General, McDonald's, Metro by T-Mobile, Hunt's Food Store, Crab & Claw Seafood, and much more. Also a two-minute walk to WA Blair Elementary School! The bus stop is one house away. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.