Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

3 Bedroom Single Family almost new!! Granit, stainless steel appliances, back

splash and can lights. Walk in close, standing shower and dual vanity. Convenient

location RTP area. Only minute away from RDU, I-40, 540, shopping &

restaurants. Community pool, tennis and play area. Washer, dryer included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.