3119 Touraine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Move in by 4-30 and receive April prorated rent FREE with 13 month lease! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage with fenced yard located in quiet, tree-lined Stevens Park West! Entire house newly painted and upgraded. Large work shed or storage area with working power. Master bedroom has walk in closet and built in vanity area! Sun room at back of house leading out to a patio area with a piped in gas grill! Laminate and cork floors! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops! Washer & dryer included in separate pantry area! Pecan trees in yard, grapevines on side of house! Small pets allowed!10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Bishop Arts, Convenient to I-30.