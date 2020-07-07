All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

3119 Touraine Drive

3119 Touraine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Touraine Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in by 4-30 and receive April prorated rent FREE with 13 month lease! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage with fenced yard located in quiet, tree-lined Stevens Park West! Entire house newly painted and upgraded. Large work shed or storage area with working power. Master bedroom has walk in closet and built in vanity area! Sun room at back of house leading out to a patio area with a piped in gas grill! Laminate and cork floors! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops! Washer & dryer included in separate pantry area! Pecan trees in yard, grapevines on side of house! Small pets allowed!10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Bishop Arts, Convenient to I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Touraine Drive have any available units?
3119 Touraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 Touraine Drive have?
Some of 3119 Touraine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Touraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Touraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Touraine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Touraine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Touraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Touraine Drive offers parking.
Does 3119 Touraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Touraine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Touraine Drive have a pool?
No, 3119 Touraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Touraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3119 Touraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Touraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Touraine Drive has units with dishwashers.

