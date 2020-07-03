3118 Carlson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Character and Charm - Completely Updated Inside and Out. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Living areas, Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Gas Range Cook Top and Oven, built in Microwave, Custom Cabinets, Beautiful designer Marble back-splash, under mount Sink, Granite Counters. Tile covered back patio, Large fenced backyard. Front Driveway with plenty of parking. Oak Lawn area with easy access to Downtown, Uptown and the Medical District. Close to schools, shopping, Love Field Airport and major freeways. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all Information and Schools.