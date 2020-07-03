All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3118 Carlson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3118 Carlson Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:30 AM

3118 Carlson Drive

3118 Carlson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3118 Carlson Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Character and Charm - Completely Updated Inside and Out. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Living areas, Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Gas Range Cook Top and Oven, built in Microwave, Custom Cabinets, Beautiful designer Marble back-splash, under mount Sink, Granite Counters. Tile covered back patio, Large fenced backyard. Front Driveway with plenty of parking. Oak Lawn area with easy access to Downtown, Uptown and the Medical District. Close to schools, shopping, Love Field Airport and major freeways. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all Information and Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Carlson Drive have any available units?
3118 Carlson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Carlson Drive have?
Some of 3118 Carlson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Carlson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Carlson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Carlson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Carlson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3118 Carlson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Carlson Drive offers parking.
Does 3118 Carlson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Carlson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Carlson Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Carlson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Carlson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Carlson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Carlson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 Carlson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University