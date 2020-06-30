3113 Oliver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 story townhouse with private pool in the heart of Knox-Henderson walking distance to all Knox Street dining, shopping, and entertainment. 3 Bed 3.1 Bath very roommate friendly with 2 Bedrooms on 1st level and Master Suite on top floor. 2nd floor kitchen, living, and dining with hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and south facing balcony overlooking pool. Renovated kitchen with built in wine cooler, island with breakfast bar, and dual ovens. Entire 3rd floor upstairs Master Suite with office, balcony, and generous master bath with dual sinks, separate bath, and massive walk in closet. 2 car garage with driveway space and private backyard pool make this a one of a kind home perfect for entertaining.