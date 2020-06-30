All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

3113 Oliver Avenue

3113 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Oliver Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 story townhouse with private pool in the heart of Knox-Henderson walking distance to all Knox Street dining, shopping, and entertainment. 3 Bed 3.1 Bath very roommate friendly with 2 Bedrooms on 1st level and Master Suite on top floor. 2nd floor kitchen, living, and dining with hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and south facing balcony overlooking pool. Renovated kitchen with built in wine cooler, island with breakfast bar, and dual ovens. Entire 3rd floor upstairs Master Suite with office, balcony, and generous master bath with dual sinks, separate bath, and massive walk in closet. 2 car garage with driveway space and private backyard pool make this a one of a kind home perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Oliver Avenue have any available units?
3113 Oliver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Oliver Avenue have?
Some of 3113 Oliver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Oliver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Oliver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Oliver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Oliver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3113 Oliver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Oliver Avenue offers parking.
Does 3113 Oliver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Oliver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Oliver Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3113 Oliver Avenue has a pool.
Does 3113 Oliver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3113 Oliver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Oliver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Oliver Avenue has units with dishwashers.

