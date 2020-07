Amenities

Fully furnished gorgeous studio in the heart of Uptown. Beautiful marble like tile floors through out the entire home, completely renovated bathroom. Conveniently located 1 block away from the Katy Trail and 1 block from McKinney Avenue. No need for a car, you can take the trolley to Downtown. Landlord will accept month to month but prefer 3 month leases.