3111 Delafield Ln
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:31 AM

3111 Delafield Ln

3111 Delafield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Delafield Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home features laminate and ceramic flooring, appliances, central heat/air, one-car garage, ceiling fans, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Aldi, Fiesta Mart, Little Caesars Pizza, San Jacinto Elemetary School, and more. Easy access to Loop 12 Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Delafield Ln have any available units?
3111 Delafield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Delafield Ln have?
Some of 3111 Delafield Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Delafield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Delafield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Delafield Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Delafield Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Delafield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Delafield Ln offers parking.
Does 3111 Delafield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Delafield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Delafield Ln have a pool?
No, 3111 Delafield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Delafield Ln have accessible units?
No, 3111 Delafield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Delafield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Delafield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

