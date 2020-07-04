3105 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool garage pet friendly

Smartly updated 1 bedroom 1.1 bath loft condo with valuable private garage in the heart of Oak Lawn. Sleek, modern kitchen with corian counters opens to living area with huge windows &amp; soaring ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Upstairs includes the private master bedroom, master bath, large closet with full size washer &amp; dryer. Private wood deck and fence. Private community pool in the courtyard just steps from the door. Easy access to the Tollway! Pets are case by case fees may apply.