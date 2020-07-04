All apartments in Dallas
3105 Wycliff Avenue

3105 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
pet friendly
Smartly updated 1 bedroom 1.1 bath loft condo with valuable private garage in the heart of Oak Lawn. Sleek, modern kitchen with corian counters opens to living area with huge windows &amp;amp; soaring ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Upstairs includes the private master bedroom, master bath, large closet with full size washer &amp;amp; dryer. Private wood deck and fence. Private community pool in the courtyard just steps from the door. Easy access to the Tollway! Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
3105 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 3105 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Wycliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Wycliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Wycliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Wycliff Avenue has a pool.
Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Wycliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

