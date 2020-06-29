All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:02 AM

3102 Swiss Avenue

3102 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
This community is offering 6 weeks free on this 2 bedroom style unit. Discount is credited to account when you sign a minimum of 13 months lease. You have the option to pro-rate the 6 Weeks Free throughout your lease to bring your monthly rent to $1835 VS. $2075.
This two bedroom layout is on the first floor with an attached yard & a pool view with Hammocks right outside the patio door. Wood style floors throughout, white cabinets & white back splash. This unit comes equipped with a washer & dryer, side by side refrigerator, farm style kitchen sink, walk in closets, walk in shower & a garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
3102 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Swiss Avenue have?
Some of 3102 Swiss Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Swiss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3102 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Swiss Avenue offers parking.
Does 3102 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Swiss Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3102 Swiss Avenue has a pool.
Does 3102 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3102 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Swiss Avenue has units with dishwashers.

