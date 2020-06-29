3102 Swiss Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool new construction

This community is offering 6 weeks free on this 2 bedroom style unit. Discount is credited to account when you sign a minimum of 13 months lease. You have the option to pro-rate the 6 Weeks Free throughout your lease to bring your monthly rent to $1835 VS. $2075.

This two bedroom layout is on the first floor with an attached yard & a pool view with Hammocks right outside the patio door. Wood style floors throughout, white cabinets & white back splash. This unit comes equipped with a washer & dryer, side by side refrigerator, farm style kitchen sink, walk in closets, walk in shower & a garden tub.