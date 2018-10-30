3048 Modella Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great duplex located near 635 & 35, close to shops, restaurants, and cinema on Forest Lane. This home Featuring 2 or 3 bed, 2 bath, living, formal dining and extra large BONUS room it can be 3rd bedroom as needed. 2019 carpet, 2013 DISHWASHER, RANGE OVEN, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, WATER HEATER. Washer and Dryer will stay it will not be maintaining by owner. OWNER IS LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE sales person.



One year lease @ $1,495, two years or longer @ $1,450.

