Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

3048 Modella Avenue

3048 Modella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Modella Avenue, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great duplex located near 635 & 35, close to shops, restaurants, and cinema on Forest Lane. This home Featuring 2 or 3 bed, 2 bath, living, formal dining and extra large BONUS room it can be 3rd bedroom as needed. 2019 carpet, 2013 DISHWASHER, RANGE OVEN, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, WATER HEATER. Washer and Dryer will stay it will not be maintaining by owner. OWNER IS LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE sales person.

One year lease @ $1,495, two years or longer @ $1,450.
All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Modella Avenue have any available units?
3048 Modella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Modella Avenue have?
Some of 3048 Modella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Modella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Modella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Modella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Modella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3048 Modella Avenue offer parking?
No, 3048 Modella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Modella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 Modella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Modella Avenue have a pool?
No, 3048 Modella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Modella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3048 Modella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Modella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Modella Avenue has units with dishwashers.

