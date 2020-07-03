3033 Routh St

Amenities
Am planning to sublease or transfer my lease anytime from now to September. The apartment is in the heart of uptown and walking distance to all the fun and happening places. I am moving to Chicago and flexible to leave apartment furnished or otherwise. Interested, lets connect and move you in in this cozy place.
Apartment includes below:.
Queen Bedroom set with Dresser and mirror
72 Wooden TV stand
55 LG Oled C7
Queen size mattress
Reclining Love seat
Plus other stuff.
Am planning to sublease my apartment and trying to sell everything. Everythings in perfect condition and well maintained.
Other stuff like kitchen appliances and rugs are supplemental