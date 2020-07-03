All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3033 Routh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3033 Routh St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3033 Routh St

3033 Routh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3033 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Am planning to sublease or transfer my lease anytime from now to September. The apartment is in the heart of uptown and walking distance to all the fun and happening places. I am moving to Chicago and flexible to leave apartment furnished or otherwise. Interested, lets connect and move you in in this cozy place.

Apartment includes below:.

Queen Bedroom set with Dresser and mirror
72 Wooden TV stand
55 LG Oled C7
Queen size mattress
Reclining Love seat

Plus other stuff.

Am planning to sublease my apartment and trying to sell everything. Everythings in perfect condition and well maintained.

Other stuff like kitchen appliances and rugs are supplemental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Routh St have any available units?
3033 Routh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3033 Routh St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Routh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Routh St pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Routh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3033 Routh St offer parking?
No, 3033 Routh St does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Routh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Routh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Routh St have a pool?
No, 3033 Routh St does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Routh St have accessible units?
No, 3033 Routh St does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Routh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Routh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Routh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Routh St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University