Dallas, TX
3031 Clover Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:26 AM

3031 Clover Street

3031 Clover Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Clover Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2,016 sq ft loft in the heart of Deep Ellum. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a renovated warehouse built in 1940.The large living room has 20’ exposed ceilings, exposed brick walls, original hardwood and concrete floors and large warehouse style windows with lots of light. The bathroom has a jet tub-shower, two vanity sinks. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage, sink island, built in pantry, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Large laundry room. Lots of extra room for storage. Communal rooftop deck with beautiful views of the downtown skyline. Gated parking with 1 covered parking space. Water and gas included in rent. Full-size washer and dryer hook up. Zoned for commercial or residential use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Clover Street have any available units?
3031 Clover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Clover Street have?
Some of 3031 Clover Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Clover Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Clover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Clover Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Clover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3031 Clover Street offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Clover Street offers parking.
Does 3031 Clover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Clover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Clover Street have a pool?
No, 3031 Clover Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Clover Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 Clover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Clover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Clover Street has units with dishwashers.

