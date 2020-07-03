3031 Clover Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2,016 sq ft loft in the heart of Deep Ellum. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a renovated warehouse built in 1940.The large living room has 20’ exposed ceilings, exposed brick walls, original hardwood and concrete floors and large warehouse style windows with lots of light. The bathroom has a jet tub-shower, two vanity sinks. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage, sink island, built in pantry, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Large laundry room. Lots of extra room for storage. Communal rooftop deck with beautiful views of the downtown skyline. Gated parking with 1 covered parking space. Water and gas included in rent. Full-size washer and dryer hook up. Zoned for commercial or residential use.