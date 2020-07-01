All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3030 Harbinger Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3030 Harbinger Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:18 PM

3030 Harbinger Lane

3030 Harbinger Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3030 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully and newly renovated home in north central Dallas! Enjoy the complete home renovation including brand new custom flooring with new carpet and tile throughout, brand new kitchen top to bottom, SS appliances, custom backsplash, and quartz countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Enjoy fantastic high end finishes in a beautiful single family home with low maintenance and a central location to everything. Half of the garage has been converted into another fully finished room that could be used as a bedroom, playroom, study, etc. The total square feet of usable space in the home is ~1,300 sf. Minutes from George Bush Tollway, DNT Tollway, Frankford, work, restaurants, parks, nightlife, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Harbinger Lane have any available units?
3030 Harbinger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Harbinger Lane have?
Some of 3030 Harbinger Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Harbinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Harbinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Harbinger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Harbinger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3030 Harbinger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Harbinger Lane offers parking.
Does 3030 Harbinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Harbinger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Harbinger Lane have a pool?
No, 3030 Harbinger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Harbinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 3030 Harbinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Harbinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Harbinger Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University