3030 Harbinger Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Wonderfully and newly renovated home in north central Dallas! Enjoy the complete home renovation including brand new custom flooring with new carpet and tile throughout, brand new kitchen top to bottom, SS appliances, custom backsplash, and quartz countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Enjoy fantastic high end finishes in a beautiful single family home with low maintenance and a central location to everything. Half of the garage has been converted into another fully finished room that could be used as a bedroom, playroom, study, etc. The total square feet of usable space in the home is ~1,300 sf. Minutes from George Bush Tollway, DNT Tollway, Frankford, work, restaurants, parks, nightlife, etc.