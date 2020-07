Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean, updated Duplex with easy access from 635! Large living area and formal dining, make this a great home for entertaining. Kitchen has a breakfast nook. Master has direct access to patio and private backyard with a pergola. Both bathrooms have also been updated. Over-sized 2 car garage with maximum storage. This house won't last long in this location for this price. This is a must see!