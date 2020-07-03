All apartments in Dallas
3009 Allister Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

3009 Allister Street

3009 Allister Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

3009 Allister Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom duplex close to major Dallas highways for direct access all over DFW. This duplex comes with 2 large bedrooms each with their own bathroom, a well maintained kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a wet bar facing into the living room. New flooring in the living room, dining room, and bedroom. House has a gas fireplace. Living room opens up to a large patio in the backyard with a fenced in yard for pets or children. Attached 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for bringing their own washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Allister Street have any available units?
3009 Allister Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Allister Street have?
Some of 3009 Allister Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Allister Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Allister Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Allister Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Allister Street is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Allister Street offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Allister Street offers parking.
Does 3009 Allister Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Allister Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Allister Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Allister Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Allister Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Allister Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Allister Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Allister Street has units with dishwashers.

