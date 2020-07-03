3009 Allister Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 2 bedroom duplex close to major Dallas highways for direct access all over DFW. This duplex comes with 2 large bedrooms each with their own bathroom, a well maintained kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a wet bar facing into the living room. New flooring in the living room, dining room, and bedroom. House has a gas fireplace. Living room opens up to a large patio in the backyard with a fenced in yard for pets or children. Attached 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for bringing their own washer & dryer.