Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This spacious 1 bed, 1.1 bath is everything you could ask for at hundreds less than high rise living! This unit offers an amazing open layout, hardwood floors, stunning granite countertops throughout, guest bath and an over sized master bath with a huge tub. Immaculately clean, with high ceilings and tons of storage, this unit is a WIN WIN! Community features gated assigned parking space, pool, BBQ area, and many communal sitting areas! Dont wait, this steal of a deal wont last long!