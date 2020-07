Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rare single family home tucked away near the Stoneleigh Hotel. Situated around a center courtyard which has an ideal flow for entertaining. This home offers 3 beds, 2.1 baths, a downstairs study, two car garage and a gated alley. This home offers the warmth and sophistication of a traditional home, as well as all the conveniences of urban luxury living. One not to miss!