All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2902 State Street Unit 21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2902 State Street Unit 21
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:18 AM

2902 State Street Unit 21

2902 State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2902 State St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom,2.5 bath town-home in State-Thomas area in the heart of Uptown - Available Now...Fantastic 2 bedroom,2.5 bath town-home in State-Thomas area in the heart of Uptown. Gated community with lush landscaping, community pool, and grill area. Private garage with large additional storage room. 2nd floor living area features hardwood floors, crown molding, gas log fireplace, open living and dining area, balcony leading from the kitchen. 3rd floor features 2 split bedrooms with separate baths. Each bath has updated tile,counter tops, fixtures. Note.If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit

(RLNE5031789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have any available units?
2902 State Street Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have?
Some of 2902 State Street Unit 21's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 State Street Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
2902 State Street Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 State Street Unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 State Street Unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 2902 State Street Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 State Street Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have a pool?
Yes, 2902 State Street Unit 21 has a pool.
Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 2902 State Street Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 State Street Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 State Street Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University