Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Mid-Century charming 2-bedroom home in Ravinia Heights! Quiet neighborhood with very little traffic. Enjoy being 10 minutes away from Bishop Arts District and close to Downtown. The house features hardwood floors, plenty of storage, central air conditioning, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, new dishwasher, and more. Large fenced yard great for entertaining, kids, pets and grilling.