2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lease opportunity in a modern three-bedroom home with a fenced yard. Quick and easy access to Uptown, Downtown, The Arts District, Oak Cliff and the Medical District from one of Dallas’ coolest new developments. Built in 2017 by award-winning David Weekley Custom Homes with upgraded wood floors and designer finishes. This is an opportunity to lease the very best style and very best location. You will have great amenities, a modern home that overlooks a park and the pool, plus a rooftop deck and sunset views of Dallas’ lighted skyline. The rooftop is great for sipping wine in the evenings or entertaining. This modern detached design offers a low-maintenance lifestyle w amenities in a location that you will love.