Dallas, TX
2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane

2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease opportunity in a modern three-bedroom home with a fenced yard. Quick and easy access to Uptown, Downtown, The Arts District, Oak Cliff and the Medical District from one of Dallas’ coolest new developments. Built in 2017 by award-winning David Weekley Custom Homes with upgraded wood floors and designer finishes. This is an opportunity to lease the very best style and very best location. You will have great amenities, a modern home that overlooks a park and the pool, plus a rooftop deck and sunset views of Dallas’ lighted skyline. The rooftop is great for sipping wine in the evenings or entertaining. This modern detached design offers a low-maintenance lifestyle w amenities in a location that you will love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have any available units?
2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane has a pool.
Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 Yellow Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.

