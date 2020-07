Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Here is a great opportunity to live in a charming quiet neighborhood minutes from the heart of Bishop Arts. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops, modern full bathroom, original wood floors, and new washer and dryer. With plentiful space in the 2 living areas and mature backyard there are many ways to enjoy this home with friends and family. This home is a must see!