Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal trash valet

Situated in the heart of uptown Dallas and steps away from the DART mass transit system, 2660 at Cityplace (formerly Cityville Cityplace) is the ultimate destination for an active lifestyle. With convenient access to West Village as well as the Dallas Arts District, your social life is made easy. In addition, residents can enjoy the outdoors and stay active at Klyde Warren Park and Katy Trail.Relax and unwind in our beautiful amenities. From two resort style pools to a state of the art fitness center, there's something for each of our residents to enjoy.Our mix of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature stunning granite counter tops, designer lighting, ten foot ceilings and so much more. Come take a tour with us at 2660 Cityplace to experience it all.