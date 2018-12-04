All apartments in Dallas
2650 Larkspur Lane

2650 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Larkspur Lane, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
COMPLETELY REMODELED!!! Absolutely divine 3 bedroom, 2 & a half bath with game room, remodeled from the ground up! Stunning quartz countertops throughout, beautiful laminate wood floors, and some old world beauty with the antique freestanding wood burning fire place located in the game room! This home has had the roof replaced, AC & furnace, windows, kitchen & bath cabinets, floors, and so much more! Master bath is to die for; such charm to this piece of art! Right down the streets from schools - Call to schedule a showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Larkspur Lane have any available units?
2650 Larkspur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Larkspur Lane have?
Some of 2650 Larkspur Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Larkspur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Larkspur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Larkspur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Larkspur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2650 Larkspur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Larkspur Lane offers parking.
Does 2650 Larkspur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Larkspur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Larkspur Lane have a pool?
No, 2650 Larkspur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Larkspur Lane have accessible units?
No, 2650 Larkspur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Larkspur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Larkspur Lane has units with dishwashers.

