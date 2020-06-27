2622 Madera Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment over converted garage, just a short walk from the Henderson Ave strip, with an updated kitchen, beautiful hardwoods, and period charm! Great room sizes and back yard, perfect for living, entertaining and relaxing. Brick wood-burning fireplace, granite tile countertops, breakfast bar, stainless apps, tile backsplash, period sconces, and more! Back house above garage perfect for storage.



$25 application fee per adult applicant, payable in certified check or money order.