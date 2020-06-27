All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:57 PM

2622 Madera Street

2622 Madera Street · No Longer Available
Location

2622 Madera Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment over converted garage, just a short walk from the Henderson Ave strip, with an updated kitchen, beautiful hardwoods, and period charm! Great room sizes and back yard, perfect for living, entertaining and relaxing. Brick wood-burning fireplace, granite tile countertops, breakfast bar, stainless apps, tile backsplash, period sconces, and more! Back house above garage perfect for storage.

$25 application fee per adult applicant, payable in certified check or money order.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Madera Street have any available units?
2622 Madera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Madera Street have?
Some of 2622 Madera Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Madera Street currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Madera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Madera Street pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Madera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2622 Madera Street offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Madera Street offers parking.
Does 2622 Madera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Madera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Madera Street have a pool?
No, 2622 Madera Street does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Madera Street have accessible units?
No, 2622 Madera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Madera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Madera Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
