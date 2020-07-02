2607 Seedling Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Single family home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Vaulted wood ceiling in the living area with a brick fireplace centerpiece. Wood floors and contemporary ceramic tiles add a modern touch throughout the living and kitchen. Glass backsplash. Double sinks in updated master. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.