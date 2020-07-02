All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:47 PM

2607 Seedling Lane

2607 Seedling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Seedling Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Single family home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Vaulted wood ceiling in the living area with a brick fireplace centerpiece. Wood floors and contemporary ceramic tiles add a modern touch throughout the living and kitchen. Glass backsplash. Double sinks in updated master. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Seedling Lane have any available units?
2607 Seedling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Seedling Lane have?
Some of 2607 Seedling Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Seedling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Seedling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Seedling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Seedling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2607 Seedling Lane offer parking?
No, 2607 Seedling Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Seedling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Seedling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Seedling Lane have a pool?
No, 2607 Seedling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Seedling Lane have accessible units?
No, 2607 Seedling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Seedling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Seedling Lane has units with dishwashers.

