Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2547 Wilton Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

2547 Wilton Avenue

2547 Wilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Wilton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has recently been remodeled and is full of upgrades, including floors, doors, and interior paint! Enjoy a big back yard great for entertaining.3 bedroom home in North Oak Cliff. Located close to Bishop Arts district and Downtown, this one won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have any available units?
2547 Wilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2547 Wilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Wilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Wilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2547 Wilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 Wilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 Wilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

