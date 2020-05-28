Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2527 Exeter Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2527 Exeter Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2527 Exeter Ave
2527 Exeter Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2527 Exeter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 br 1 bath House for rent - Nice clean 3br 1 bath house,for rent with huge back yard
We will be doing touch up on walls and doing a make ready first week of Jan.
Come see it
(RLNE5417714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have any available units?
2527 Exeter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2527 Exeter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Exeter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Exeter Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave offer parking?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University