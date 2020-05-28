All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:01 PM

2527 Exeter Ave

2527 Exeter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Exeter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

3 br 1 bath House for rent - Nice clean 3br 1 bath house,for rent with huge back yard
We will be doing touch up on walls and doing a make ready first week of Jan.
Come see it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Exeter Ave have any available units?
2527 Exeter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2527 Exeter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Exeter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Exeter Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave offer parking?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Exeter Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Exeter Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

