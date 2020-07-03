All apartments in Dallas
2521 Worthington Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:19 AM

2521 Worthington Street

2521 Worthington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Worthington Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing special! Market rent is $2430 but LP reflects net eff. rent with current special of 6 weeks free self pro-rated over 12 month lease term. Rare split level townhome style unit in the desirable State Thomas neighborhood! Very spacious 2x2 with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas stovetop, gas fireplace, custom shelving in the closets and a 2 car garage. Walking distance to everything, this property is tucked off Mckinney but still gives you access to all that Uptown has to offer. Pet friendly and NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!! Other units available, see mgmt for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Worthington Street have any available units?
2521 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Worthington Street have?
Some of 2521 Worthington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Worthington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Worthington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street offers parking.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Worthington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street has a pool.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.

