2505 Wedglea Drive

North Oak Cliff 2 bedroom 2 bath condo ...Walk to Coombs Creek Trail, Bishop Arts, Stevens Park Golf Course, Home Depot, banks, Aldi's. It's all here. Fabulously updated including baths and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Recent paint and flooring. Full sized washer and dryer. Huge covered patio with a shaded creek view. Private storage off patio.Covered parking for one vehicle. Complex has a two level pool. This clean and sophisticated condo is available for immediate occupancy. Tenant to verify room measurements and schools. EZ to see.