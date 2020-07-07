All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2505 Wedglea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2505 Wedglea Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

2505 Wedglea Drive

2505 Wedglea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2505 Wedglea Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
North Oak Cliff 2 bedroom 2 bath condo ...Walk to Coombs Creek Trail, Bishop Arts, Stevens Park Golf Course, Home Depot, banks, Aldi's. It's all here. Fabulously updated including baths and kitchen. Split bedrooms. Recent paint and flooring. Full sized washer and dryer. Huge covered patio with a shaded creek view. Private storage off patio.Covered parking for one vehicle. Complex has a two level pool. This clean and sophisticated condo is available for immediate occupancy. Tenant to verify room measurements and schools. EZ to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Wedglea Drive have any available units?
2505 Wedglea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Wedglea Drive have?
Some of 2505 Wedglea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Wedglea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Wedglea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Wedglea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Wedglea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2505 Wedglea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Wedglea Drive offers parking.
Does 2505 Wedglea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Wedglea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Wedglea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Wedglea Drive has a pool.
Does 2505 Wedglea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2505 Wedglea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Wedglea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Wedglea Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University