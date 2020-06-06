All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

243 Freddie St

243 Freddie Street · No Longer Available
Location

243 Freddie Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a carport. [SBH-C] The home is located less than a block from Crawford Memorial Park and the Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford, 7-Eleven, USPS, McDonald's and more. Very easy access to 175! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Freddie St have any available units?
243 Freddie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Freddie St have?
Some of 243 Freddie St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Freddie St currently offering any rent specials?
243 Freddie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Freddie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Freddie St is pet friendly.
Does 243 Freddie St offer parking?
Yes, 243 Freddie St offers parking.
Does 243 Freddie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Freddie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Freddie St have a pool?
No, 243 Freddie St does not have a pool.
Does 243 Freddie St have accessible units?
No, 243 Freddie St does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Freddie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Freddie St does not have units with dishwashers.

