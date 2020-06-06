243 Freddie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a carport. [SBH-C] The home is located less than a block from Crawford Memorial Park and the Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford, 7-Eleven, USPS, McDonald's and more. Very easy access to 175! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



