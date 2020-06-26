All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

2425 Victory Ave

2425 Victory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX 75207
Victory Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in luxury while enjoying spacious floor plans including large walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers, and large windows allowing natural light to fill the space beautifully. Each one of the Uptown Dallas apartments offers gourmet kitchens with granite slab counters accented with wood cabinets to inspire your culinary creativity. Close to trendy restaurants and hot spots like the House of Blues and The Havana Club, there is plenty of serenity and quite to have the best of both worlds. Attend a game or concert at the American Airlines Center close by, or visit any of the many museums including the Perot, within walking distance of your property. When you're looking for a place that's full of luxury urban excitement, comfort and relaxation, it has to be Arpeggio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Victory Ave have any available units?
2425 Victory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Victory Ave have?
Some of 2425 Victory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Victory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Victory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Victory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Victory Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave offers parking.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave has a pool.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have accessible units?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave has units with dishwashers.

