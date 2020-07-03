2415 Stutz Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! Beautiful 3 story townhome located 1 block from UT Southwestern, several blocks from Love Field! Great layout with 2 large split bedroom suites, 2 car garage, 3 outdoor spaces & an open main living level perfect for entertaining. Living, dining & kitchen area features hardwoods, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliance, and a half bath & a balcony. Master suite is on the 3rd floor, includes a balcony & private bath with separate vanities, oversized tub-shower & walk in closet. Secondary suite on lower level has stained concrete floors, a private bath and large closet. Other amenities include private rear yard, full size washer-dryer on the master level & an abundance of storage.