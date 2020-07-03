All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2415 Stutz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2415 Stutz Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 AM

2415 Stutz Drive

2415 Stutz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2415 Stutz Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! Beautiful 3 story townhome located 1 block from UT Southwestern, several blocks from Love Field! Great layout with 2 large split bedroom suites, 2 car garage, 3 outdoor spaces & an open main living level perfect for entertaining. Living, dining & kitchen area features hardwoods, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliance, and a half bath & a balcony. Master suite is on the 3rd floor, includes a balcony & private bath with separate vanities, oversized tub-shower & walk in closet. Secondary suite on lower level has stained concrete floors, a private bath and large closet. Other amenities include private rear yard, full size washer-dryer on the master level & an abundance of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Stutz Drive have any available units?
2415 Stutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Stutz Drive have?
Some of 2415 Stutz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Stutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Stutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Stutz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Stutz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2415 Stutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Stutz Drive offers parking.
Does 2415 Stutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Stutz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Stutz Drive have a pool?
No, 2415 Stutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Stutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 2415 Stutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Stutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Stutz Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University