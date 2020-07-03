All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:14 AM

2320 North Houston Street

2320 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious Floor Plans

Granite Countertops in Select Units

Washer and Dryer in Select Units

Ceiling Fans in All Units

Built to Condo Specifications

Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Flooring

Built in Fiber Optics Equipped With Intrusion Alarm Panels

Terraces in Select Units

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Boutique Apartment Living

Rooftop Infinity Edge Heated Pool

24-Hour State-of-the-Art Athletic Center With View

Complimentary Gated Garage Parking

Concrete Building

Katy Trail Access at Aac

Located in Victory Park Located Near American Airlines Center

Spectacular Downtown Views

Outdoor Terrace With Grill/seating Areas

Starbucks Coffee Bar

24 Hour Business Center With Free Printing & Wi-Fi Built in Retail

Resident Lounge

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 North Houston Street have any available units?
2320 North Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 North Houston Street have?
Some of 2320 North Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 North Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2320 North Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 North Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2320 North Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2320 North Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2320 North Houston Street offers parking.
Does 2320 North Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 North Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 North Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 2320 North Houston Street has a pool.
Does 2320 North Houston Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2320 North Houston Street has accessible units.
Does 2320 North Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 North Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

