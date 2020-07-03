2320 North Houston Street

Amenities

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Floor Plans



Granite Countertops in Select Units



Washer and Dryer in Select Units



Ceiling Fans in All Units



Built to Condo Specifications



Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances



Hardwood Flooring



Built in Fiber Optics Equipped With Intrusion Alarm Panels



Terraces in Select Units



Community Amenities



Boutique Apartment Living



Rooftop Infinity Edge Heated Pool



24-Hour State-of-the-Art Athletic Center With View



Complimentary Gated Garage Parking



Concrete Building



Katy Trail Access at Aac



Located in Victory Park Located Near American Airlines Center



Spectacular Downtown Views



Outdoor Terrace With Grill/seating Areas



Starbucks Coffee Bar



24 Hour Business Center With Free Printing & Wi-Fi Built in Retail



Resident Lounge



