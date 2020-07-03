2320 North Houston Street

Amenities
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Floor Plans
Granite Countertops in Select Units
Washer and Dryer in Select Units
Ceiling Fans in All Units
Built to Condo Specifications
Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Flooring
Built in Fiber Optics Equipped With Intrusion Alarm Panels
Terraces in Select Units
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Boutique Apartment Living
Rooftop Infinity Edge Heated Pool
24-Hour State-of-the-Art Athletic Center With View
Complimentary Gated Garage Parking
Concrete Building
Katy Trail Access at Aac
Located in Victory Park Located Near American Airlines Center
Spectacular Downtown Views
Outdoor Terrace With Grill/seating Areas
Starbucks Coffee Bar
24 Hour Business Center With Free Printing & Wi-Fi Built in Retail
Resident Lounge
_________________________________
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.