All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2300 Anzio Dr #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2300 Anzio Dr #100
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:31 AM

2300 Anzio Dr #100

2300 Anzio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 Anzio Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Wynnewood Gardens is a wonderful, quiet apartment community centrally located to downtown Dallas. Our 2BR apartments have contemporary upgrades including granite-style countertops, updated designer brushed-nickel plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplashes. The large wood-planked living areas open to spacious bedrooms with two-tone paint and generous closet spaces. Wynnewood Gardens is a welcoming, pet-friendly community with generous amenities including a swimming pool, and patios/balconies. It is the place you will be proud to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Experience our NEW renovations!!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
- Balconies & Patios
- Backsplash
- Large Closets
- Washer & Dryer Connections!!

SPECIAL FEATURES
- Great Office Staff
- Bilingual
- Restaurants within walking distance
- Accessible to I-35, Highway 67 and I-20
- Across from Wynnewood Village Shopping Center
- LA Fitness moving across the street
- Maya Cinemas (Spanish language theater) moving across the street
- 24 Hour Maintenance Emergency
- Pet Friendly Community ** Breed restrictions apply

Please contact Norma 214-941-7444 (ella habla espaol). She will be more than happy to guide you through our application process in addition to making your move go as smooth as possible.

(RLNE4430829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have any available units?
2300 Anzio Dr #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have?
Some of 2300 Anzio Dr #100's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Anzio Dr #100 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Anzio Dr #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Anzio Dr #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 offers parking.
Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 has a pool.
Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have accessible units?
No, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Anzio Dr #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Anzio Dr #100 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University